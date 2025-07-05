Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lessened its position in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 37.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,446 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 15,523 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 801 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 203.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 895 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Citigroup cut their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Argus lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.96.

Comcast Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $35.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $134.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.52. Comcast Corporation has a 52 week low of $31.44 and a 52 week high of $45.31.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.43%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

