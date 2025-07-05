Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

COLM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $91.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Friday, May 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ COLM opened at $63.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.97. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $58.44 and a 52-week high of $92.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.26.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $778.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.50 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 30.69%.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $183,049.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 128,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,460,695.46. This trade represents a 2.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 48.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COLM. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,907 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 7,019 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,658 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 418,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,127,000 after buying an additional 43,654 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

