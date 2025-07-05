Columbia River Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $249.97 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $234.11 and a one year high of $289.14. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $246.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.99.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

