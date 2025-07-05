Columbia River Financial Group LLC Sells 2,132 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Columbia River Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,132 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 6.2% of Columbia River Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Columbia River Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Argentarii LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 45.0% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $441.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $413.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $401.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $316.14 and a 12-month high of $442.41.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

