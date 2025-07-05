Columbia River Financial Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Columbia River Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 3.1% of Columbia River Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Columbia River Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 197.4% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $207.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.42. The firm has a market cap of $93.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $169.32 and a 12-month high of $208.11.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

