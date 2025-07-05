Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) to Issue $0.08 Dividend

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, July 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Price Performance

RFI stock opened at $12.14 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.43 and a fifty-two week high of $13.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.86.

Get Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,093 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.63% of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 20.42% of the company’s stock.

About Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.