Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Plans Dividend of $0.08

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, July 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of RQI opened at $12.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.40. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 52-week low of $10.39 and a 52-week high of $14.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) by 102.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

