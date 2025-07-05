Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,116,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,882 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,782,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Citigroup news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $301,504.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,656.48. This trade represents a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Citigroup from $85.50 to $75.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Cowen initiated coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Citigroup from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Citigroup from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.43.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $88.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.16. The company has a market cap of $165.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.51 and a 12 month high of $88.80.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 7.95%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Articles

