Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Stake Reduced by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. cut its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,462 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $35,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Chevron from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (up previously from $164.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays cut Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.41.

Chevron Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:CVX opened at $148.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $258.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.07. Chevron Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $132.04 and a fifty-two week high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 78.17%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

