Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Stake Boosted by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its position in Chevron by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $148.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.07. Chevron Corporation has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $168.96. The company has a market capitalization of $258.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 78.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CVX. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target (up from $164.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $124.00 target price (down from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.41.

Get Our Latest Report on Chevron

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.