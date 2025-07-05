Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,771 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 108,111 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,017,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 16.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Compound Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 281.7% in the first quarter. Compound Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Cheniere Energy

In other news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total value of $1,057,499.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 29,733 shares in the company, valued at $7,312,236.69. This trade represents a 12.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $239.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $235.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.22. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.66 and a 1 year high of $257.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($1.24). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $255.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $277.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $243.00 to $242.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.36.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LNG

About Cheniere Energy

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.