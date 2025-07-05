CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNP. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 156.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 45,573,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,446,036,000 after purchasing an additional 27,799,744 shares during the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,350,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,232,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1,431.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,408,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,348,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.04.

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $35.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.06. The company has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.57. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.41 and a 52 week high of $39.31.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 9.74%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.06%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

