Ceera Investments LLC Purchases 5,680 Shares of The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB)

Ceera Investments LLC increased its position in The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 67.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares during the period. Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings in Campbell’s were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,664,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Campbell’s by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 20,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Campbell’s by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,787,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,860,000 after purchasing an additional 21,849 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Campbell’s by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Campbell’s by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Campbell’s stock opened at $31.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.33. The Campbell’s Company has a 52 week low of $30.47 and a 52 week high of $52.81. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.08.

Campbell’s ( NASDAQ:CPB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Campbell’s had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 23.22%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Campbell’s Company will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. Campbell’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.31%.

CPB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Campbell’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Campbell’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Campbell’s from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. UBS Group began coverage on Campbell’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Campbell’s from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.11.

The Campbell’s Company, formerly known as Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

