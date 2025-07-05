Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in S&P Global by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in S&P Global by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 64,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,124,000 after buying an additional 5,486 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Spear Holdings RSC Ltd acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,089,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPGI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on S&P Global from $627.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus raised S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $629.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $618.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $616.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $593.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other S&P Global news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total transaction of $255,215.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,016.33. The trade was a 8.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Up 1.0%

SPGI opened at $531.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $512.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $504.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.19. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $427.14 and a 12 month high of $545.39.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.14. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 30.16%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

