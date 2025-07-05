Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Invests $420,000 in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 620.0% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 36 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,050.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $1,300.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,068.23.

ServiceNow Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $1,046.03 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $678.66 and a twelve month high of $1,198.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,003.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $963.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.51 billion, a PE ratio of 142.12, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.94.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 248 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,009.14, for a total value of $250,266.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,740,277.02. The trade was a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,050 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,012.01, for a total value of $2,074,620.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,693,434.14. The trade was a 23.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,716 shares of company stock valued at $6,611,245. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.