Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 45.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 18,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $302.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $253.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America cut Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $249.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.58.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $241.16 per share, for a total transaction of $210,291.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 122,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,634,705.44. This represents a 0.71% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $258.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $245.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.56. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.66 and a fifty-two week high of $279.13. The firm has a market cap of $75.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.77% and a net margin of 21.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Stories

