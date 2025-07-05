Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 83.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carlyle Group were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Street Group LTD bought a new stake in Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its position in Carlyle Group by 5,100.0% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Carlyle Group by 101.9% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Carlyle Group by 198.4% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Carlyle Group from $57.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Cowen raised Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Carlyle Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Carlyle Group Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of CG stock opened at $55.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.01 and a 200 day moving average of $46.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.86. Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.02 and a twelve month high of $57.50.

Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $973.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.27 million. Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 19.00%. Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.46%.

Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Stories

