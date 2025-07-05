Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $232,000 Stock Position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. FMR LLC raised its stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 393.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,688,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,624,000 after buying an additional 4,535,345 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,557,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,155,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,790,000 after purchasing an additional 949,253 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2,466.7% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 699,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,762,000 after purchasing an additional 672,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,395,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,443,000 after purchasing an additional 482,097 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HASI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Performance

HASI stock opened at $27.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 11.04, a current ratio of 11.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.30 and a 200-day moving average of $27.05. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.98 and a 12-month high of $36.56.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.54%.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment of energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company’s portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

