Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 45.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MET. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MET shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MetLife from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on MetLife from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on MetLife from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.17.

MetLife Stock Performance

NYSE:MET opened at $79.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.21 and a 1 year high of $89.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.10. The company has a market cap of $53.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.85.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.04). MetLife had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $18.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were paid a $0.5675 dividend. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 36.91%.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

