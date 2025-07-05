Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 34.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 635 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 822,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,581,000 after acquiring an additional 21,494 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VRSK shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.40.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $303.96 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $257.59 and a 1 year high of $322.92. The firm has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a PE ratio of 44.50, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.39.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $753.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.31 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 33.13% and a return on equity of 396.08%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total value of $88,614.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 16,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,922,507.70. The trade was a 1.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 5,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.10, for a total transaction of $1,723,783.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 56,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,036,588.10. The trade was a 8.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,259 shares of company stock worth $7,553,769. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

