Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 45.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,580 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 14,861 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 8,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,474 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paladin Wealth LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BSX shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Erste Group Bank raised Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.09.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

NYSE BSX opened at $104.30 on Friday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52 week low of $71.88 and a 52 week high of $107.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.13, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.05.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.54, for a total transaction of $477,956.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,420.70. The trade was a 19.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total value of $1,767,066.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 22,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,269,304.10. This trade represents a 43.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 461,970 shares of company stock worth $47,755,193 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

See Also

