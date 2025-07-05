Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Acquired by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 1,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies Trading Up 0.5%

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $397.81 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $311.41 and a 1 year high of $481.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $382.06 and its 200-day moving average is $366.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.03.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.08. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $420.00 to $390.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Carlisle Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $455.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $461.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CSL

About Carlisle Companies

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.