Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 5,120 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $13,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,867,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,996 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $349,393,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $331,412,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,580,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,864,000 after acquiring an additional 837,887 shares during the period. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.9% in the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,883,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,943,000 after acquiring an additional 601,089 shares during the period.

QUAL opened at $185.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.22. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $148.34 and a twelve month high of $187.26.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

