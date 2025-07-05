Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 81.7% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 210,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,797,000 after acquiring an additional 11,039 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.5% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 80,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 272,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,724,000 after acquiring an additional 45,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.2% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $56.98 on Friday. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.07 and a 1 year high of $61.97. The company has a market cap of $48.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.57 and its 200 day moving average is $54.81.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on D. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Argus upgraded Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

