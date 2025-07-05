Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Tilson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. Tilson Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,192,000 after buying an additional 9,483 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 141.6% in the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 66,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,710,000 after buying an additional 39,057 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG stock opened at $441.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $177.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $316.14 and a 1 year high of $442.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $413.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $401.69.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.