Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $5.60 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $110.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.30. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $79.31 and a twelve month high of $111.06. The stock has a market cap of $60.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

