Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $3.21 Million Position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,089 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $3,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 320,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,628,000 after acquiring an additional 35,580 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,545,000 after buying an additional 107,528 shares during the period. Silver Oak Wealth Advisors Services LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Wealth Advisors Services LLC now owns 250,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,288,000 after buying an additional 29,011 shares during the period. Axis Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Trading Up 0.7%

NYSEARCA:DUHP opened at $36.20 on Friday. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 1-year low of $28.68 and a 1-year high of $36.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.