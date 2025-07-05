Cannon Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cannon Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Cannon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Benchmark upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.88.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $155.90 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $169.99. The firm has a market cap of $375.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.03.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $21.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.65 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 33.46%. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 57.84%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.