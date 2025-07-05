Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Acquired by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $11,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

CPT opened at $114.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 104.60, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.77. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $102.35 and a twelve month high of $127.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $390.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.47 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 2.47%. Camden Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 385.32%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,572 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $665,854.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 289,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,621,540. The trade was a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Webster sold 1,200 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total transaction of $142,512.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 117,374 shares in the company, valued at $13,939,336.24. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CPT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $117.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $144.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $131.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.39.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

