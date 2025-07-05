Calamos Wealth Management LLC Takes $242,000 Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 10,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth about $2,882,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 target price on Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Altria Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.71.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $59.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $100.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.43. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.76 and a 52 week high of $61.26.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 295.44% and a net margin of 43.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

