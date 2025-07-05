Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 334 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 138,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,942,000 after acquiring an additional 17,840 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $295,665,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on TXN shares. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Baird R W upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $148.00 price target (up previously from $146.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $190.00 price target on Texas Instruments and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.49.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.0%

NASDAQ TXN opened at $215.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $195.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.95 and a twelve month high of $220.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $188.48 and its 200 day moving average is $183.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.75% and a net margin of 30.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 103.23%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

