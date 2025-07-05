Calamos Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MAR. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Marriott International from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $226.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $284.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Marriott International from $300.00 to $273.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.90.

Marriott International Stock Up 0.9%

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $280.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.41. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.55 and a 52 week high of $307.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.71.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.07. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 100.64%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.28, for a total value of $670,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,805.68. This represents a 30.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.21, for a total transaction of $270,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,599,832.04. This represents a 4.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $4,107,710 in the last ninety days. 10.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

