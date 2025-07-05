Calamos Wealth Management LLC Invests $489,000 in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on BX. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $190.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $222.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $233.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $219.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.65.

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE:BX opened at $155.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.42. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.66 and a 1-year high of $200.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $113.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.65.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.13). Blackstone had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $3,461,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 475,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,819,775.92. This trade represents a 5.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 237 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $136.33 per share, with a total value of $32,310.21. Following the acquisition, the director owned 37,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,053,344.11. This trade represents a 0.64% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

