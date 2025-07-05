Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $361,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 16.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,772 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,508 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of T. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 8,179 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 38,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. raised its stake in AT&T by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 556,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,666,000 after purchasing an additional 34,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in AT&T by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 6,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

T stock opened at $28.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.12. The stock has a market cap of $203.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.42. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.14 and a 1 year high of $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $30.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on T. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.90.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

