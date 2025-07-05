Calamos Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,700 ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $364,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after purchasing an additional 9,684 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $390,000. Schwallier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $396,000. Finally, Finward Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $8,775,000.

NASDAQ TQQQ opened at $84.70 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $93.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.76. The firm has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 3.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2183 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 25th. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

