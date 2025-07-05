Calamos Wealth Management LLC Acquires 536 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 569.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,630,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,913,000 after acquiring an additional 42,218,696 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 214.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,314,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,120,000 after purchasing an additional 24,783,386 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 205.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,003,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,419,000 after purchasing an additional 17,501,170 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 208.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,626,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,201,000 after buying an additional 13,264,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 202.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,426,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,816,000 after buying an additional 11,661,011 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $27.35 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $29.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.98. The firm has a market cap of $71.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.88.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

