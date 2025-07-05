Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 79,490 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 270,408 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 79,490 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $17,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its position in shares of NIKE by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. EnRich Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 196.4% during the fourth quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 52.1% during the first quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 587 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $76.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $112.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.25. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $90.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.49.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 6.95%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on NIKE from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NIKE from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on NIKE from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Cfra Research upgraded NIKE to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, HSBC upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.19.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

