Calamos Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 1,623.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,386 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $20,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FSA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 20.8% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $470.00 price target (up from $420.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $370.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $453.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 11,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.20, for a total transaction of $5,431,522.40. Following the sale, the president directly owned 410,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,511,002.40. This represents a 2.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 17,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.62, for a total transaction of $8,370,290.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,175,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,897,053.48. The trade was a 0.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 249,571 shares of company stock worth $115,469,993. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 3.6%

CRWD stock opened at $513.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $463.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $405.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $200.81 and a 52-week high of $517.98. The firm has a market cap of $128.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -744.59 and a beta of 1.16.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.