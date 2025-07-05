Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases 501 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,021 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $11,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 212.0% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 3,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,024,065.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,440 shares in the company, valued at $6,123,600. This represents a 14.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 9,391 shares of company stock worth $2,909,885 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Autodesk from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Autodesk from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Autodesk from $303.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Autodesk from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.45.

Shares of ADSK opened at $315.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $295.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.67. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.03 and a twelve month high of $326.62. The stock has a market cap of $67.57 billion, a PE ratio of 67.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

