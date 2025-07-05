Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases 19,090 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 70.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,090 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $11,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SAM. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boston Beer by 2,225.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Boston Beer by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in Boston Beer by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Beer Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of Boston Beer stock opened at $201.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.14 and a 200-day moving average of $240.70. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.34 and a 1-year high of $329.55. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $1.38. Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $481.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $219.00 to $187.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $281.10 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $265.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Beer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.21.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

Featured Articles

