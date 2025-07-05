Calamos Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,004 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $14,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP increased its position in Snowflake by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Snowflake by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $221.13 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.13 and a fifty-two week high of $225.68. The firm has a market cap of $73.83 billion, a PE ratio of -52.52 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $197.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 37.75% and a negative net margin of 36.43%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNOW. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, June 5th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Snowflake to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.36.

In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 50,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $10,638,936.30. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 37,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,988,184.60. This trade represents a 57.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.36, for a total value of $82,144,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 292,610 shares in the company, valued at $60,090,389.60. This trade represents a 57.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,876,557 shares of company stock worth $403,565,119. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

