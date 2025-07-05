Calamos Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $14,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Kroger in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $83.00 target price on Kroger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Guggenheim upped their target price on Kroger from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Kroger from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Melius upgraded Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Kroger from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Shares of KR stock opened at $69.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.59. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $50.69 and a 1-year high of $74.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.02 and a 200 day moving average of $65.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $45.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.35 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.01% and a net margin of 1.76%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

In other Kroger news, EVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 34,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.16, for a total transaction of $2,437,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 184,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,127,098.68. This represents a 15.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 31,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $2,160,200.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 82,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,711,810.72. The trade was a 27.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 244,462 shares of company stock worth $17,649,963 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

