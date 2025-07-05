Calamos Advisors LLC Has $20.13 Million Position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 33.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 105,928 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 53,584 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $20,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $672,224,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 131.4% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,025,517 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $213,154,000 after acquiring an additional 582,317 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 26,732.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 583,864 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $110,969,000 after acquiring an additional 581,688 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,086,294 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $849,336,000 after acquiring an additional 500,413 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,552,802 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $322,764,000 after acquiring an additional 414,932 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 9,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $2,100,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 27,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,230,240. The trade was a 25.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $232.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.09. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 52 week low of $148.09 and a 52 week high of $296.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.93.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th will be given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 25th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 44.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on NXPI. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Arete Research raised shares of NXP Semiconductors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.22.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

