Calamos Advisors LLC Has $19.74 Million Stock Holdings in Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 820,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,812 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 1.88% of Franklin Senior Loan ETF worth $19,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLBL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $17,813,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 80.8% in the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,518,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,539,000 after buying an additional 678,531 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 264.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 926,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,468,000 after buying an additional 671,597 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 118.7% during the first quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 770,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,550,000 after acquiring an additional 418,352 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,405,000.

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of FLBL stock opened at $24.16 on Friday. Franklin Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $22.92 and a 1 year high of $24.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.09.

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Franklin Senior Loan ETF (FLBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP\u002FLSTA US Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund is an actively managed fund investing in USD-denominated senior loans. FLBL was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

