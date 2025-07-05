Calamos Advisors LLC Buys 1,801 Shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 161,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $12,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sysco by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,038,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,335,000 after acquiring an additional 91,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 356 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $25,219.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 12,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,359.92. The trade was a 2.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $76.88 on Friday. Sysco Corporation has a twelve month low of $67.12 and a twelve month high of $82.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.31. The company has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.06). Sysco had a return on equity of 107.96% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Sysco’s payout ratio is 55.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $87.00 price target on shares of Sysco and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

