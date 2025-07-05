Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 404 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $16,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $481.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Melius Research downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $685.00 to $485.00 in a report on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $550.00 to $480.00 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.80.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE LMT opened at $463.31 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12 month low of $418.88 and a 12 month high of $618.95. The stock has a market cap of $108.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $470.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $465.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.94. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 104.09%. The company had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.83 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 57.02%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

