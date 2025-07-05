Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 1,782 Shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $13,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in Entergy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Entergy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Entergy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ETR. KeyCorp upgraded Entergy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on Entergy from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Entergy from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Entergy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Entergy from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.25.

Entergy Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of ETR opened at $82.15 on Friday. Entergy Corporation has a 1 year low of $52.07 and a 1 year high of $88.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.83. The stock has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.59.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 77.92%.

Entergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.