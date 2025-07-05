Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Trims Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 41,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,260,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 118,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,844,000 after purchasing an additional 9,951 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 11,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $291.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $243.69 and a 52-week high of $341.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $276.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.34. The company has a market capitalization of $64.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.14). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 104.07%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.94.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

