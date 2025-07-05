Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Sells 220 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVW. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $110.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.31 and a 1-year high of $111.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.30.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

