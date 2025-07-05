Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 43.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,520 shares during the quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.41 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.58 and a 1-year high of $83.30. The company has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.36.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2641 per share. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.